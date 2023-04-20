AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help in searching for a missing teen girl.

According to an APD press release, a 13-year-old girl was last seen leaving school on April 20 in the 2900 block of Tee Anchor Boulevard.

Amarillo Police Departments Website

APD said she was wearing a black T-shirt, baggy jeans, and white shoes. Police said she has dark hair with purple highlights.

The Amarillo Police Department asks anyone with information on the location of the teen to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.