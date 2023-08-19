AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a man found dead in the roadway early morning Saturday in northeast Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 4:59 a.m. on Aug. 19, police were called to the 5900 block of NE 9th Ave., “on a person down in the roadway.”

APD said when officers arrived they found 39-year-old Isaac Shay Morris, dead due to his injuries.

Officials said this incident is under investigation by the Homicide Unit. APD said the Homicide Unit request that if anyone has information regarding this incident call the Amarillo Police Department.