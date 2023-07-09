AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night.
According to an APD press release, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 3600 block of northeast 9th Ave.
Officials said the officers are uninjured and the investigation is ongoing.
