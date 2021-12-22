Amarillo PD asking for assistance looking for missing person

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for a missing person, and are asking for the public’s assistance to find them.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police are searching for 61-year-old Charles Harris, a male who has been diagnosed with dementia who was last seen leaving a residence in the 1700 block of south Ong Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.





Amarillo Police describe Harris as a white man approximately 6’00” tall and 150 pounds. He is also described as having grey hair, a goatee and blue eyes. Harris was last seen wearing a red hooded shirt, a jean jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officials are asking that anyone who has seen Harris or who may know his location to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.