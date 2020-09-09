Amarillo PD 9/11 memorial ceremony closed to the public this year, but it will be available to watch live

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to COVID-19 and state and local mandated restrictions, the 19th annual APD 9/11 memorial ceremony will be closed to the public this year. However, the event will be available for recording live and viewing on related Facebook pages.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the event will be held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 8:45 a.m. The APD, AFD, and City of Amarillo Facebook pages will be streaming the event.

Members of the APD Honor Guard, AFD Honor Guard, Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and other local First Responder agencies will take part in the ceremony.

For questions and more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 806-378-4257.

More from MyHighPlains.com: