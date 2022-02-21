AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Saturday morning hit-and-run near downtown Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of southwest 10th Ave. at 1:46 a.m. Saturday on a call of a crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found that two female pedestrians had been struck by a white SUV crossing southwest 10th Ave. while not at an intersection or a crosswalk. After the SUV struck the individuals, the vehicle fled the scene.

Officials with the department said that one of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries in the incident. The second pedestrian, a 24-year-old female, received non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident, officials with the department said in the release. Individuals with information about the incident are asked to call the department’s traffic unit at 806-378-4250 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be anonymously through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile application.