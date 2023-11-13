AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of November 13th, 2023, there were 16 homicides in Amarillo for the year.

That includes Sunday night’s shooting, which left one person dead.

1 dead after Sunday evening shooting, Amarillo Police Department seek info on person of interest

Lt. James Clements, the homicide unit commander at the Amarillo Police Department, said there are currently three open cases for 2023.

“We just like to reach out to the public just to let them know that if they know anything, they’ve seen anything, they discover maybe they have a video that they have the suspect on, to contact us the homicide unit,” said Clements.

Courtesy: Amarillo Police Dept.

APD is still investigating the unsolved murder of Markell Toombs-Reed. On January 26th, officers went to the 4100 block of S. Travis St. on shots fired. There, they found Toombs-Reed in the street with a gunshot wound, where he died.

Amarillo Police Homicide Unit asks community for information on January homicide

According to APD, a suspect vehicle was caught on camera and detectives also know from video evidence that there are multiple suspects in this shooting. Detectives hope someone will recognize the vehicle, which is a Chevy Impala.

Courtesy: APD

Sgt. Carla Burr said in another case the homicide unit is investigating, foul play is not suspected.

Belongings of the man who was found deceased. Courtesy: APD

“One of them is a deceased person that we don’t know, you know, what the whole circumstances behind it,” Burr said. “It was the man out on I-40 that we asked for help identifying him. So we don’t have that.”

Amarillo police ask for help identifying decomposed body found in Amarillo field

Burr said Amarillo has seen 11 fewer homicides in 2023 than last year.

“Of course, we have a month and a half left, but this year, so far, 16 homicides counting yesterday, and both 2022 and 2021, we had 27 homicides.”

She said the detectives in the homicide unit are working hard to solve their three open cases.

“You see 16 homicides, that’s a lot of people, and that’s 16 families that are missing somebody, and we need to be able to speak for those victims and help those families get resolution,” Burr continued. “I’m proud that our officers have 13 of them that they’ve gotten at least someone arrested or something…There may not have been a trial yet, but we’ve identified it to the point that we’re moving in that direction.”

She added, “I’m proud to say that I know those gentlemen and women that work on CSI and that they want to get justice for our victims.”