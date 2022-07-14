AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Monday that left an APD motorcycle officer with non-life threatening injuries.

According to APD, Joseph A Climer, 45, was arrested and booked for charges related to aggravated assault against a public servant Thursday.

On July 11, APD reported that an officer was conducting a traffic stop on McMasters St and SW 3rd Ave when the vehicle backed into the officer and pushed him and the bike about 20 feet before leaving the scene. APD said the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

APD said on Wednesday, that officers and crime analysts identified a possible suspect vehicle from a partial license plate obtained by the injured officer and identified a possible suspect.

Climer was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The case is still under investigation by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.