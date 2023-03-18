AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Recreation officials announced the second round of group spring swim lessons at the Warford Activity Center.

Officials said that lessons are priced at $35 per session and space is limited.

According to an APR press release, starting on April 17, lessons will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Officials detailed that group lessons will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on the following days:

Session 1: 4/17/23 – 4/27/23

Session 2: 5/1/23 – 5/11/23

Session 3: 5/15/23 – 5/25/23

APR said private lessons could be scheduled by appointment.

APR stated that a swim assessment will be given at the first session to determine whether the participant is at the correct swim level. Officials detailed that group and private lessons are available with sessions for all ability levels.

To register visit Amarillo Parks & Recreation website.