AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Recreation is giving community kids an opportunity to have a fun time during Spring Break week.
Officials with Amarillo Parks & Recreation detailed its Spring Break Camp will be set from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on March 13 until 17 at the Warford Activity Center, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave.
The camp will include swimming, arts & crafts, sports, video games, and more along with lunch and snacks for attendees, according to officials.
Officials added that kids can attend for $75 a week and $50 for additional children.
Click here to book a spot for the Spring Break Camp.
