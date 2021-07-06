Amarillo Parks & Recreation to host Fit & Play program starting today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Parks & Recreation is set to begin its Fit & Play program, which is a weekly sports camp in the park for children 6 to 17, beginning today, June 6, according to a Facebook Post from the Amarillo Parks & Recreation.
The camps are located at Glenwood Park from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and parents can sign up their children for one session or all sessions, the Facebook post stated.
For more information and to sign up for sessions click here.
