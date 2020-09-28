Amarillo Parks & Recreation Fall Fun schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has released key events from the Parks & Recreation department set for the fall season.

Oct. 10, 9 a.m. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will celebrate the partnership project between the Amarillo Pickleball Association, Amarillo National Bank, Old Pal Construction Corp., and Amarillo Parks & Recreation.

Oct. 16-17 The Amarillo Parks & Recreation will host a Glow in the Dark / Black Light Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament. Black lights will light up the courts, players, volleyballs, lines, and nets. The cost is $125 per team with a guarantee of 3 matches per team.

Oct. 17 Amarillo Parks & Recreation will join Pondaseta Brewery for Amarillo’s only Virtual Oktoberfest Event from 4-5:30 p.m. Purchase a ticket to this virtual festival and receive an event kit with 4 different beers from Pondaseta Brewery, a custom pint glass, 1 lb of German sausage and other goodies from local vendors. Then crack open your brews and follow along on the live-stream as Pondaseta brewmasters discuss, taste and pair each beer.

Oct. 24 Amarillo Parks & Recreation will host a black-light Halloween themed day of dodgeball; again, with a $125 cost per team with a 3 game guarantee. Registration will close on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Oct. 27-29 Lego Robotics Campers will join to build elaborate projects. Attendance will cost $30.

Oct. 27-29 6 – 8:30 p.m. Night of the Living Zoo will have tours available from 6-8:30 p.m. This tour will offer animal encounters and spooky spaces to explore. Reservations are required, with an $8 cost per person.

Oct. 28 Amarillo Parks & Recreation will host the 15th Annual Tree & Turf Safety Conference. This event will offer CEU opportunities for chemical applicators and arborists. Registration will cost $35 per person.

More information can be found at the Amarillo Parks & Recreation Event Page.

