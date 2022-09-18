AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Parks and Recreation (APR) announced the 18th Annual Tree & Turf Safety Workshop. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

According to a Facebook post, this event aims to give arborist and landscaping professionals the opportunity to continue their education with CEUs TDA options.

Officials said registration is $40 per person.

APR adds that in-person guests will receive the following: Options-CEU (TDA) Opportunities for Chemical Applicators & Arborists-Lunch & Refreshments and a workshop t-shirt. Virtual guests will receive CEU (TDA opportunities.

