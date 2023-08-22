(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of August 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation reports that the Rick Klein Soccer Complex, Fields 4 and 5 were damaged by alleged vandalism.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation said its team is developing a plan to address and repair the damage.

“This kind of vandalism affects everyone in the community, either by removing the parks from use or by costing valuable tax dollars to fix them,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the damage is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.