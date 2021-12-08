WATCH: Amarillo Parks and Recreation meet after Proposition A failure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the last Amarillo City Council meeting in the beginning of November, community leaders discussed adjustments to the Parks and Recreation Department that could include closing parks or rolling back services. Now, the parks may need to prepare for changes.

The City of Amarillo said between $3.3-3.8 million is needed annually for current parks assets, especially as $50 million in assets are failing. However, after the failure of Proposition A in November that would have increased funding, about $3.2 million is set to go to the parks annually for maintenance and upgrades.

Previously, the city approved the Parks Master Plan, which was dedicated to making improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department services and infrastructure. How the plan may be impacted by the apparent gap in funding has yet to be seen.