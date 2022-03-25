AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The City of Amarillo announced a seasonal job fair for its Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) will be held on March 26 at the Warford Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of jobs are available with the department, with an average pay of $11 an hour.

The city said that a number of seasonal positions with the PARD are available, including:

Lifeguard (ages 15 and older)

Pool managers (ages 18 and older)

Program attendant (ages 16 and older)

Cashiers (ages 15 and older)

The event announcement also noted that jobs can be had as soon as Saturday.

Training will be available and free along with interviews, uniforms, and other screenings. Qualified applicants could leave with a job offer, according to the PARD.

Those who would like to learn more or apply online can do so here.