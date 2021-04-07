Amarillo Parks and Recreation hiring summer positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hiring summer positions.
The City said positions that are available are:
- Recreation Staff
- Lifeguards
- Cashiers
- Program Attendants
- Pool Managers
- Swim Instructors
- Admission Staff
More information can be found here.
