Amarillo Parks and Recreation hiring summer positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hiring summer positions.

The City said positions that are available are:

  • Recreation Staff
  • Lifeguards
  • Cashiers
  • Program Attendants
  • Pool Managers
  • Swim Instructors
  • Admission Staff

