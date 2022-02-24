AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, its Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is aiming to help the community go green.

Partnering with the Apache Corporation, the city said the PARD will give a variety of trees in three to five-gallon containers for free to the Amarillo community on March 4. The event was described as “park-and-go” to begin at 6 p.m. at the PARD offices on 507 Johnson Street, with a limit of one tree per car while supply lasts.

The city detailed that PARD was awarded the trees through the Apache Tree Grant program provided by the corporation. Since 2005, the Apache Tree Grant Program has provided more than 4.7 million trees across 17 states.

“PARD was able to host a similar tree giveaway in February 2021, and it was a tremendous success,” said PARD Assistant Director Kristen Wolbach, “Thanks to the generosity of the Apache Corporation and the commitment of our team, PARD is again able to provide a valuable natural resource to the Amarillo community. This will help beautify Amarillo neighborhoods and provide habitat for wildlife.”

For more information, officials advised that community members visit Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Facebook, or call 806-378-3036.