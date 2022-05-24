AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the days get warmer and summer approaches, that means it’s time for those outdoor activities like hitting the pool. Amarillo Parks and Recreation said on Saturday all outdoor pools in the city will open, but the city is struggling to fill positions at those pools.

Assistant Director for Amarillo Parks and Recreation Kristen Wolbach said right now the nation is facing a lifeguard shortage and added that it’s affecting Amarillo as well.

Wolbach said they have only hired 60% of their seasonal staff for the Parks and Recreation department.

Wolbach added this is not going to affect operations at the pools as all three outdoor pools will be open this summer, but said the shortage will impact after-hour swim parties, which will move to the Charles E. Warford Activity Center this summer.

Wolbach said they are currently hiring lifeguards in the city, but only those that have credentials.

“All of our certification classes have already taken place and we are only able to offer onboard people that are currently certificated through the American Red Cross,” said Wolbach.

Wolbach said lifeguards have to be certificated in CPR, first aid, and AED.

“We want to have the safest facility possible. Safety is going to be the core principle of any of our outdoor pools and on top of that we want people to have a good experience while they are there,” said Wolbach.

Wolbach added last year the city of Amarillo approved that the Parks and Recreation department could hire 15-year-olds and raised the pay from $10.50 an hour to $11.50 an hour.

Wolbach said lifeguards work at a centralized pool and have a set schedule from the day they start until the end of summer.