Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department provides update on Parks Master Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keeping playground equipment safe, lights on, and bathrooms clean, and more. During the past two years, the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department has been working on a Master Plan to help solve issues facing parks in the city.

Cindy Mendoza, director of parks and recreation at MIG Consulting said this Master Plan is a 10-year plan with eight guiding principles to help the city stay on its goal of maintaining and sustaining parks in the area.

Mendoza said they revisited the park classification system and started separating parks into different categories such as large community parks and regional parks that should have increased investment opportunities, while the neighborhood parks could be scaled back.

“So we made it clear in this investment spectrum, we know where investment is needed and what areas can be scaled back. It really looks at how do we spread out our existing investment to more equitably ensure everyone has access to park opportunities,” said Mendoza.

The plan also includes concepts for parks to focus more on health and fitness, community heritage, or green spaces.

Michael Kashuba, director of Amarillo Parks and Recreation said they plan on bringing the Master Plan back to the Amarillo City Council by the end of the month for a vote.

Kashuba added they are hoping to apply for some grants from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for the Master Plan.