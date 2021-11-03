Amarillo Parks and Rec, COA Department of Health, Heal the City to host FREE health fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation has joined the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, and Heal the City to offer the community free health services, according to an Amarillo Parks and Recreation Facebook post.

The free health fair will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Avenue).

The Facebook post listed the health and wellness services that are being offered at the clinic: