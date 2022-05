AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced that Tuesday is the opening night for Amarillo’s summer concert series “Starlight Theater.”

The department said that Daisy Blue will be at Sam Houston Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be free music, food trucks, and family friendly fun.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.