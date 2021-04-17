Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society transports over 60 rescue animals to neighbor states, adds third transport van

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning, more than 60 pets made their way from the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society shelter, to their new homes in Kansas and Colorado. The agency said it regularly transports pets in need of rescue out of the state, and today, APHS was able use their new transport van.

APHS said the van is the third one in its fleet. Two vans made the trip to Kansas, and one van traveled to Colorado, and it’s all possible thanks to donations from the community.

Director of Operations Cynthia Clark said rescue pet transport is the main focus as Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare now handles adoptions. Clark said they’ve already transported 227 animals for rescue in April.

“It’s all supply and demand,” Clark said. “Amarillo has way more supply than they have a demand. We have more animals that we have homes wanting to take those animals in. A lot of other states don’t have such severe over population, so they have homes waiting for animals and not enough animals to fill those homes.”

Clark added that the donations from the community are appreciated because it allows the shelter to keep their rescue transport operation going.