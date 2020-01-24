Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society to end pet adoptions at PetSmart

AMARILLO, TX– Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is ending pet adoption at the local PetSmart on January 31, 2020.

Officials say adoptions have not been taking place through APHS at the Osage facility for some time. This change in adoption participation is in response to several changes in the animal rescue landscape in Amarillo.

“The City of Amarillo has stepped up measures with adoptions at the shelter, spay and neuter of animals and there are a number of other good organizations in the region that are active in adoptions,” APHS Board President, Carry Baker said. “P.E.T.S. of Amarillo opened a low-cost spay and neuter clinic which is meeting those needs in our community. APHS believes that our attention is needed elsewhere to continue to reduce the over-population in our community.”

APHS has been re-homing, on average, 250 to 300 animals per month. These animals are going to forever homes in connection with various rescue organizations with whom APHS works tirelessly for good outcomes. This will become the entire focus for APHS going-forward. APHS believes it can increase those numbers if it devotes all its resources and time to that mission.

“We will miss our wonderful partner, Petsmart, but as needs change, APHS will adapt to meet those needs,” Baker said.

APHS currently has 30 dogs and 25 cats out in its foster program. These animals will continue living in these foster families’ homes until a wonderful, permanent home is found for them. APHS leadership is committed to ensuring these animals are not forgotten in this transition; they will find forever homes in the local community or through the rescue operation.

“For decades, APHS has worked to provide a pathway for animals of the Texas Panhandle to find loving homes through adoption, foster, rescue and transport. We are glad that our community has embraced adoption and foster to such a degree that we are better served focusing on rescue and transport,” Baker said. “We are looking forward to a future with no homeless animals.”