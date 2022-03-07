AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A dog is recovering nicely and doing well after she was found stabbed in the neck and nose.

To say Raja’s story is heartbreaking might be an understatement.

“She had been stabbed in the neck and the nose. She had six babies who had been deceased, just the look of defeat on her face when we met her. She just looked so broken. She’s very lucky to be here. I honestly don’t know how she is, ” said Cynthia Clark, Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society Director of Operations.

After she was discovered, Raja was stabilized and taken to Timber Creek Small Animal Hospital where they kept her for a couple of days.

“They got her ready for release and she’s been in foster care since then. Her neck has cleared pretty well,” said Clark.

Though she is doing well medically, Clark said Raja still has a lot of behavioral issues to work on which is expected after what she went through.

“What’s really gotten me the most about Raja is from the moment I met her, she was so trusting. She’s not afraid and I think a lot can be said for that. If people were half as awesome as she’s been, then it’d be a much better world. This job is hard and it’s just an emotionally tolling thing to deal with every single day. Getting to watch how loving and trusting she is, has really helped me have a different perspective on life,” said Clark.

Some more good news for Raja, Clark said she was actually just cleared to play with other dogs this past Friday.