AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “Big changes” are coming to the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, according to a Wednesday social media announcement, and the organization has asked the community for help funding its next steps and imminent move.

“We are parting ways with the City shelter, where we have been housed since the 70’s. Since 2018 we have saved about 10,000 animals and are very proud of the work we have done here,” said organization officials in the announcement, “As most of you know, we historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City’s municipal shelter. The City took over all on-site adoptions and TNR a few years back so APHS restructured our mission to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”

However, the City of Amarillo will also be taking over the shelter’s rescue program moving forward. APHS officials said that the organization will move to a new location and restructure, but aims to continue to help with over-population issues in the community through adoptions and transport. The organization also hopes to reimplement several old programs, including TNR and “Spay-A-Momma,” if it is able to gather funding.

While the APHS said it has secured a temporary location while it works to reorganize, it will stop ongoing operations “until we are established in our new location.” Further, the organization said that its “most immediate need” is funding for a heating/cooling unit for the temporary location.

The organization expects the air conditioning system to cost around $3,000, and cannot move until the space is set up for the animals that will be transferred to the new location.

via the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society

APHS said that it is accepting donations through Paypal, Venmo, Square, and Shelterluv. The organization asked that communities note that their donation is aimed at the heating/cooling unit, otherwise any extra funds will go towards further costs associated with the relocation.