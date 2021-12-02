Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society employee adopts long-time shelter dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A dog that had one of the longest stays ever at the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society now has a forever home thanks to one of APHS’s own.

“I just thought we were really fulfilled and then I realized once I got her home, what we were missing,” said Shannon Ellis, Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.

Who Ellis is referring to, is Prada. One of their own shelter dogs who has been in their care since August.

“I would push her continuously to rescues, continuously saying that this is such a good dog. She’s my favorite. Somebody take her. We posted her on our page for someone to adopt her just over and over and no one was taking her. So then I had to make a decision after that of what was going to happen because they don’t get unlimited time at the shelter,” said Ellis.

In that time, Ellis developed a close relationship with Prada.

“I don’t want to leave her here and it got harder and harder every time I had to put her back. I would bring her in my office and then I’d be like I have to take her back to her kennel and I would have to leave. Then on the way home I would just cry and was just like she can’t stay there any longer. It was just pulling on my heart that she needed to find a home,” said Ellis.

That home would be with Ellis. The adoption was made official just a few days ago.

“I got her home and she hopped right out of the car and she just ran outside. She just like jumped on my couch and laid down. This is it, right here. This is my home,” said Ellis.

Ellis says for those looking to adopt a new pet from a shelter, is for them to keep an open mind because she never thought they would bring in another dog.



To learn more about the APHS and its mission here in Amarillo, click here.