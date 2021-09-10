Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society asking for public’s help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are asking the public’s help regarding the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) shelter. The society is a nonprofit animal rescue organization that is housed in the city’s AAMW shelter.

This comes after the city’s AAMW released statistics regarding the shelter in the month of August, stating that it was recording a 48% live release rate. According to statistics from the department, the shelter took in 626 animals last month, with 598 outcomes occurring. Out of the outcomes, 89 adoptions occurred and 148 animals were either returned to their owner or to local rescue groups.

“This means 52% of the animals who came into the City Shelter didn’t make it out last month,” a Facebook post from the society read. “This is partially due to the distemper outbreak, but also due to fewer live outcomes in general. We need more fosters! We need more rescue partners! The City Shelter needs more adopters! We have so many amazing dogs able to leave now, but sadly they have no one wanting/able to take them.”

Officials with the organization also called on Amarillo residents to spay and neuter their pets in the post.

“Amarillo, as a community, need to get their babies spayed/neutered so we don’t see so many unwanted babies end up in the shelter,” the post read. “Microchip your animals, this will ensure if they do get out, you can be called and notified where to get them.

The organization encouraged members of the community in the post to do anything they can for the animals at the city’s shelter: fostering, volunteering, donating or sharing the message.

“If everyone on this post came and picked up one shelter animal for a temporary foster, think of the impact that would have,” the post read. “This post has reached 12,000 people, if a fraction of them came for a foster there would be no animals left in the shelter. APHS needs help from our community to help these animals. Please sign up to foster and be part of the solution!”

For more information, individuals are asked to email cynthia@amarillohumane.com or call 806-556-4161.