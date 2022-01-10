Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare releasing 2021 statistics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare released year-end statistics for 2021 and what they saw as animals came into the shelter.

According to APHS, 7,954 dogs/cats came into the city shelter over the course of 2021 and the organization was able to save over three thousand of those animals this year through various means.

And according to AAMW’s website, the department picked up 5,809 strays last year, adopted out 1,404 dogs and cats, and euthanized 2,449 animals, that including those requested by the owners and those with rabies.

Cynthia Clark, director of operations with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society said Amarillo needs to understand when it comes to animals, we are in a dire situation

“We got to spay and neuter or else we are never going to get ahead. We have got to fix our animals. Amarillo has more than enough. People have got to spay and neuter or we are never going to see the end of this,” said Clark.

Clark added they saw a lot of post-pandemic issues in 2021, as a lot of people adopted pets and realized they didn’t have time to take care of them once they went back to work.

Clark said that the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare oversee owner reclaims and they have taken over the on-site adoptions, as well. They are also in charge of bite cases and cruelty investigations.

To see a full breakdown of the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare 2021 statistics, you can visit here.