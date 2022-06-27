AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that its outdoor pools will be closed Monday because of weather.

According to a post made on Facebook, the Southwest, Southeast and Thompson Pools will be closed due to low temperatures in the area. The post reads that “as a general rule of thumb, outdoor pools will not open when there is not a sustaining temperature above 75 degrees” for a majority of the afternoon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you went we warm back up!” the post reads.