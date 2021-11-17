Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery to announce final winner of ‘Smile Again Program’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) will announce the winner of their fifth annual Smile Again Program.

Dr. Paul Wilkinson will present the program to the final recipient beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. According to AOMS, the winner believes that they are finalist for the program, but instead Wilkinson will announce that they are the winner.

AOMS stated, “selected out of over 140 applicants, the free life-changing $50,000 smile makeover will be gifted to one, but deserving, local in desperate need of restorative treatment.”