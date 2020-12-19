Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery holds Christmas in the Park to help homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday over at Ellwood Park, Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery held “Christmas in the Park”, to provide food and essentials to the homeless via food trucks and backpacks.

AOMS said the oral surgeons of Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery want to help bring awareness to the community and help support the homeless and hungry this holiday by launching their AOMS Homeless Challenge 2020. The doctors are encouraging local businesses and community members to join the challenge that will help provide food and essentials to the homeless via food trucks and backpacks at their Christmas in the Park event.

They said their goal for the AOMS Homeless Challenge 2020 is to raise enough donations to hand out 300 backpacks and 300 coats, provide food and supplies for the Christmas in the Park event, collect donated furniture to supply Amarillo Housing First furniture program, feed homeless children by collecting food through the Canned Food drive and supplying the food pantry at AISD Homeless Liason’s office.

Local businesses and community members interested in signing up to volunteer and donate can do so by visiting the practice’s website.

They added homeless people are among one of the most vulnerable populations in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic downfall has only made matters worse. Amarillo has a poverty rate of 15.4% and a child poverty rate of 27.1%, which is the highest in the state. In the city, an estimated 1,200 people are homeless on any given night.