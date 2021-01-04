Local grandmother wins $50,000 smile makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Patricia Jones, 60, of Amarillo, received dental implants this morning as part of a free $50,000 smile makeover she won in November.

Jones, a mother and grandmother who, according to Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS), has suffered with her oral health for over 30 years, was selected out of 400 applicants for the treatment.

According to AOMS, Jones received the beginning of a ‘4-Hour Smile’ treatment by by surgically inserting dental implants that anchor to a temporary set of dentures.

AOMS said that Jones has always struggled to make ends meet, and worked multiple jobs to make sure her six children were cared for. In her application, AOMS said Jones wrote, “I am filled with joy and I pray to spread it in every way. Including my smile. I believe that this opportunity was not only created to change smiles but also lives. This is something that would definitely turn my life around completely!”

Jones’ entry went on to say, “My kids who are grown now never got to see me with white teeth and I would love for my grandchildren to see their grandma with pearly white teeth but most importantly I wanna feel confident and healthy again.”