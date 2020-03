AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The novel coronavirus has impacted the country’s blood supply.

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) has teamed up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host an emergency blood drive.

The group’s goal is to collect 30 to 40 units of blood that will help replenish local hospitals.

It is happening Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AOMS, located at 5051 S. Soncy Rd.