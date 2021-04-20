Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Coffee Memorial to host Cinco de Mayo themed blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Coffee Memorial Blood Drive are teaming up to host a Cinco de Mayo themed blood drive, according to the organizations.

On Wednesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, individuals will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies which can help patience with serious medical conditions. People that have received the COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood if they meet general blood criteria, the press release stated.

The organizations said that all donors will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill and will receive a Rise Up & Give T-shirt, AMP’D! Adventure Park VIP jump pass, and a coupon for a free tea from Water Still.

Donors must be 16 years or older and any person under 18 years old must bring a signed parental consent form, Amarillo Surgery said. People must bring a valid ID, complete the Donor Express Questionnaire online, and take a screenshot of the QR code before the event.

Appointments for the event are required and can be scheduled by visiting amarillooralsurgery.com/blooddrive/ and the event is located at 5051 S. Soncy Road, Amarillo, Texas, 79119, according to the release.