AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s a new community gaming center for the family to enjoy in Amarillo, according to the city.

Officials with the City of Amarillo recently announced that the Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave., opened for daily use with membership while the WAC Game Room is available for private events. The public can rent the game room for a private event for $75 by calling 806-803-9785.

Courtesy: City of Amarillo Courtesy: City of Amarillo Courtesy: City of Amarillo

“The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “The new WAC Game Room is unique and offers state-of-the-art games for gamers of all ages.”

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the center has offered a range of classes and activities, including beginner karate classes and seasonal swim lessons.

Click here to check out some of the fun features at the Warford Center Game Room and visit the city website for more information on the game room.