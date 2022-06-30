AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo said that a wastewater spill that occurred in northwest Amarillo early Thursday morning has officially been contained.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials reported a wastewater spill at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at the city’s Lift Station No. 40, located at 7100 Cliffside Drive. Officials reported that the spill consisted of 110,000 gallons that spilled onto pastureland, not reaching a nearby creek.

Officials reported that the cause of the spill was a pump failure. According to the release, crews from the city of Amarillo were able to get the pump running and the spill stopped at 3:02 a.m. Currently, crews are checking the area of the spill and disinfecting any standing water that remains.

Officials said in the release that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and the commission is working with the city of Amarillo to “minimize environmental impacts.”