AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East.

According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of Amarillo Boulevard East between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police described the robbery suspect as a man standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build, wearing rimless prescription glasses, a mask, a grayish hoodie, a black ball cap, and light-colored jeans. He was also armed with a revolver.



via the Amarillo Police Department

Anyone with information on the case or suspects involved was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by using the P3 Tips App. If a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, the crime stoppers noted that the tipster could receive up to $1,000.