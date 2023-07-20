AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo released information regarding a water main break that happened on July 19 near Sweetgum Lane.

According to a COA press release, areas impacted by the break include Olympic Court and Cypress Drive.

Officials said crews are working to complete repairs, but this break presents a challenge due to its age and placement under a storm drain.

To address the situation, the following steps have been taken and are currently underway:

The affected portion of the main will be isolated by installing valves.

Crews will install temporary service line(s) above ground to provide water to the impacted residences.

Solid Waste will relocate and/or place new dumpsters along the curb on Sweetgum Lane starting today to minimize disruption for residents. Residents on Olympic Court and Cypress Drive, who are serviced by curbside carts, will not be impacted.

COA detailed that no timetable for permanent repair is available but assures residents that Amarillo’s Water Distribution crews are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

The release said “Residents in the affected area may experience unusual water pressure fluctuations until the permanent repair is completed. It is essential to note that there is no boil order in effect.”

For more information contact City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Communications Joy Stuart at 806-378-6212.