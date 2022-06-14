AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that officials are repairing a water main break on south Georgia and Loop 335.

According to a news release from the city, this is the main supply of water to the south side of Amarillo. Officials with the city of Amarillo said that crews are on site and working to repair the main break and restore water service.

Officials said in the release that low water pressure in the area is a possibility. Officials expect for full water service to be restored in one to two hours.