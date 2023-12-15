AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced the upcoming holiday schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

According to a COA press release, City Hall is scheduled to be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and on Monday, Jan.1.

The holiday service schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department is as follows:

For the week of Christmas:

Monday residential and poly cart routes will be serviced on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Thursday and Friday routes will have a normal service schedule.

No commercial routes will be serviced on Monday, Dec. 25.

All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday, Dec. 26.

No curbside service will be available Monday, Dec. 25.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25.

For the week of New Year’s Day:

Monday residential and poly cart routes will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on a normal schedule.

Commercial routes will not be available Monday, Jan. 1.

Wednesday through Saturday routes will be collected on a normal schedule.

Officials added that the COA landfill and brush sites are scheduled to be closed on New Year’s Day.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will be closed on Christmas Day and will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26 operating on a Saturday schedule. ACT will be closed on Monday New Year’s Day. Officials said residents can contact ACT residents at 806-378-3095.

COA said for the week of Christmas all Amarillo Public Library locations are scheduled to be closed from Sunday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Dec. 26. Amarillo Public Library locations will also be closed from Sunday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will only be closed on Christmas Day and City golf complexes will be open all other days if weather permitting.

