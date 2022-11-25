AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane.

According to officials, fire department crews arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Ethan lane at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report that smoke was visible from the front of the home. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and roof vents after arriving, as well as one occupant already outside of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the kitchen of the home, dining room, and part of a bedroom after making entry, according to officials. The fire was deemed under control at around 9:51 a.m.

While the occupant of the home had soot on their face, according to officials, they refused medical treatment. The Red Cross was notified, and the Fire Marshal’s Office was noted to be investigating the fire.