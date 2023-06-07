AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city officials will continue to hand out sandbags to Amarillo residents in the midst of ongoing flooding and rain Wednesday afternoon and Thursday in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

According to a tweet from the city of Amarillo, city officials will be handing out sandbags until 6 p.m. Wednesday and begin distribution at 7 a.m. Thursday at the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. On Thursday, the distribution will remain open until all sandbags have been distributed.

City of Amarillo officials told MyHighPlains.com that so far, almost 6,000 sandbags have been made and given out in Amarillo, totaling around 12,000 distributed in both Amarillo and Canyon.