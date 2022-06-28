AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, expected to be hosted at 1 p.m. in the third-floor council chamber of City Hall.

According to the released agenda, the Amarillo City Council is expected to discuss or receive updates on certain ongoing matters and projects, including:

The Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee

The Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

The Environmental Task Force

The Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Bloomberg Harvard Innovation Track

The City Council will also hear comments from the public. As noted in the agenda, those who would like to participate in the public address portion of the meeting may sign up until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

Among the non-consent items on the agenda, the City of Amarillo is expected to consider awarding AT&T with $2,000,000 to become the fiber broadband internet service provider for the Amarillo Connected Broadband Project. This follows both the ongoing progress for the broadband project in 2021, as well as AT&T’s introduction of increased fiber internet speeds throughout the city in early 2022.

The full agenda, as published by the City of Amarillo, can be viewed below:

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.