AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that Budget Workshops will be open to the public and broadcast online on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

COA said both workshops are set to start at 8 a.m. at the Council Chambers at City Hall.

According to a COA press release, city council members and staff plan to discuss and review the COA proposed budget for fiscal year 2023/2024. Officials said no votes will be taken during the budget workshops.

To view budget workshops broadcast visit the City of Amarillo website.