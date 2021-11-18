Amarillo officials advise caution while warming up cars, give tips on theft prevention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle Auto Burglary & Theft Unit (PABTU) warned community members to take care while warming up their vehicles, with cold winter weather settling into the High Plains, and to minimize risk for theft.

“With the colder weather in the panhandle now and the holidays right around the corner,” said the PABTU, it reminded that people should not leave valuables in plain view in their vehicles, and to lock their doors.

“It does not take a thief more than a few seconds to take your vehicle left running unattended,” PABTU continued, “Thieves are also checking car doors and looking in vehicle windows. Please take your valuables out of the vehicle and lock your doors.”

This month, officials said that 86% of the vehicles stolen in Amarillo “could have been prevented.” 31 vehicles reported stolen across the city had keys left inside, out of a total of 36.