Amarillo officers campaign targets DWI incidents and underage drinking in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo officers worked on a campaign, Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24, that targeted DWI incidents and underage drinking, making a total of 16 DWI arrests in the two days, according to APD.

According to the department, officers from Amarillo Police Department Juvenile Investigation Squad, Patrol Unit, Motorcycle Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers worked together on the campaign “to encourage our entire community to stop minors from drinking, keep intoxicated persons from potentially driving, and to prevent tragedies from occurring in our city.”

On Friday, officers worked together on an underage drinking operation that led to four minor in possession arrests and four arrests for violating curfew at Thompson Park, and arrests were made for possession of drug paraphernalia and tobacco products at John Stiff Park along with two arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia at Austin Middle School.

The officers said that they work on underage drinking operations on weekends and holidays by receiving tips from the public and social media.

According to the APD, the officers who are working on DWI enforcement are funded by a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Grant provided through the Texas Department of Transportation.

If you have any information on underage drinking the Amarillo Police Department said they encourage you to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at 372-TIPS(8477)or download the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.