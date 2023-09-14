AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is National Preparedness Month and the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management is using it to spread awareness to the community.

Amarillo Area OEM is working to teach the community how to get ready and stay ready for emergencies. Director Max Dunlap said Preparedness Month is a campaign to encourage awareness, preparedness, and knowledge.

“Some of the mandates that we follow is actually a presidential directive of national preparedness and because of that, we want to push out as much information as possible to any community member that wishes to get it,” Dunlap said. “So there’s resources such as ready.gov. It has an amazing library of resources for a number of different incidents that any community member can go look at in multiple different languages and learn from.”

Dunlap said it is important to be prepared because you never know when an emergency will occur.

“Always being ready before the fact and not after, will always pay dividends in the end. Having that knowledge upfront where to go, what to do, what to bring with you, who to call, those are the things that save time and inevitably save lives,” he continued.

Amarillo Area OEM is hosting its fall CERT Academy later this month, giving volunteers basic disaster response skills.

“Our community emergency response team is a team that does just that. It prepares community members, gives them knowledge, skills and confidence to learn how to prepare themselves, their families, their households, as well as gives them some skills to take care of themselves in case the bad thing should happen.”

Dunlap said CERT is an 18+ team, but anyone in the community is welcome to attend the academy.

It begins Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continues for the next four Saturdays. It ends the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26 after a practical skills test.

Click here to sign up for the fall CERT Academy.