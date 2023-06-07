(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 7, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management released information regarding a multi-agency resource center being established in Amarillo for residents impacted by the recent flooding and rainfall in Potter and Randall counties.

Max Dunlap, the director of the office of emergency management, said that a multi-agency resource center will be open at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Randall County Fire Station Event Center, located at 1111 S Loop 335 in Amarillo.

Dunlap said the center will be open on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after the state of Texas, as well as the city of Amarillo, the city of Canyon, as well as Potter and Randall counties, have established disaster declarations for the areas impacted by severe storms and flooding.

Dunlap said that the center will include numerous agencies, including the American Red Cross and faith-based agencies, to help residents who need help. Officials with the Texas Department of Emergency Management will also be available to help residents fill out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool document, a state tool that gives residents the ability to report personal and commercial property damage.

iSTAT forms are “imperative for citizens” and public infrastructure to help the state know the status of the damage for the impacted area, Dunlap said. The disaster number for the specific event for Amarillo is 230016.

Dunlap also said that the city is establishing a call center for citizens to receive and request help in relation to the ongoing flooding and rain situation. The number for the call center is 806-378-6591 and residents are able to gain information on where they can go if they need assistance.