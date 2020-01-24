Amarillo Nurses Honor 2019 TNA Legislative Champion – Representative Four Price

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Nurses Association (TNA) members and collaborating professionals in Amarillo recognized Rep. Four Price as one of the TNA 2019 Legislator Champions.

Rep. Price contributed significantly to bills supporting nursing statewide and advancing the profession during the 86th Legislative Session.

Rep. Price authored and sponsored several House bills (H.B. 13,18,19,1072, 2454) that increase collaboration amongst mental health, education, law enforcement and nursing for improved mental health of our Texas youth. Mental health education requirements are established by HB 18 for educators, health care providers and mental health professionals for the well-being of all students. H.B. 13, supported by Rep. Price in a prior legislative session, has continued to benefit the region through the committed professionals from various agencies such as APD, Texas Panhandle Centers, Nurse-Family Partnership, Heal the City, Family Support Services, TTUHSC, AISD and others. The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance has become a major player in moving forward on improving our region’s mental health by creating a collaborative environment amongst professionals and consumers.

The legislative efforts of Rep. Price have been far reaching and strongly nursing related. Through legislative advocacy and action nursing continues to be at the table caring for the well being of the public.

